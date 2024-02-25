Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza

Islam Times - A two-month-old Palestinian boy has died from starvation in northern Gaza, according to media reports, days after the UN warned of an “explosion” in child deaths due to Israel’s war on the besieged enclave.

The Shehab news agency said Mahmoud Fattouh died at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Friday.Footage, verified by Al Jazeera, shows the emaciated infant gasping for breath in a hospital bed.One of the paramedics who rushed the boy to the hospital said Mahmoud died from acute malnutrition.Mahmoud’s death came as the Israeli regime –which launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023– continues to ignore global appeals to allow more aid into the Palestinian enclave.At least 29,606 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza, while 69,737 have been wounded since October 7.The UN says some 2.3 million people in Gaza are now on the brink of famine.On Sunday, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that dozens of Palestinians, including many women and children, have been killed by the latest round of Israeli attacks.