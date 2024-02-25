0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 08:51

Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden

Story Code : 1118440
Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Sunday that the military forces of the Arab country have targeted the tanker with "a number of appropriate naval missiles”.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the USS Mason, a guided missile destroyer, on Saturday shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile launched into the Gulf of Aden from Yemen that was likely targeting the tanker.

Neither the USS Mason nor MV Torm Thor were damaged and there were no injuries, CENTCOM claimed in a statement, Reuters reported.

Yemen has expressed support for the Palestinians' struggle against Israeli occupation since the regime's onslaught on Gaza in October 2023. The Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted Israeli, US, and British ships in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting some shipping companies to take detours around southern Africa to avoid the Red Sea, which handles about 12 percent of global maritime trade.

The Yemeni army reassured that only Israeli, US, and British ships are targeted, ensuring the safety of other countries' cargoes.
