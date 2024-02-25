0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 21:11

Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Story Code : 1118553
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
The findings were published in a survey conducted by the so-called Israel Democracy Institute, saying over two out of three Jewish Israelis, which accounted for 68% of respondents, disapprove of “the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents at this time.”

The opinion poll said the numbers are even worse when it comes to far-right Jewish Israelis, where the opposition stands at 80% and four out of five.

The results of the Israeli survey come as the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a recent report that 550,000 people in Gaza are currently facing “catastrophic” food insecurity levels.

Stressing that all the 2.2 million people in Gaza are in the top three hunger categories, from level three, which is considered an emergency, to level five, or catastrophe, FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol said, “We are seeing more and more people essentially on the brink of and moving into famine-like conditions every day.”

UN special rapporteurs also warned that one in four people is starving in Gaza and nine out of ten families in some areas spend a day and night without food.

Many humanitarian agencies, not least UNRWA, have had to halt operations in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, meaning hundreds of thousands of people will not have access to aid.

Since the start of Israel’s brutal aggression, more than 29,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed and about 70,000 others have been injured.

The regime has also intensified the siege of Gaza, leaving the city, home to more than 2.3 million Palestinians, without water, electricity, fuel, and internet.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama
25 February 2024
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
25 February 2024
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
25 February 2024
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
25 February 2024
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
25 February 2024
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
25 February 2024
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
25 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
24 February 2024
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
24 February 2024
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
24 February 2024
Brazil
Brazil's President Reiterates Condemnation of Israeli Genocide in Gaza
24 February 2024
Russian Envoy Censures West
Russian Envoy Censures West's Double Standards Toward Gaza
24 February 2024