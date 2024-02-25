Israeli War Machine: Gaza Endures 142nd Day of Aggression, Resistance

Islam Times - The Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip persists for the 142nd consecutive day.

The ongoing aggression has seen the Zionist enemy perpetrate massacres in many areas of the Strip, while the Palestinian resistance valiantly responds, inflicting losses on the enemy’s soldiers and vehicles.As the conflict rages on, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has grimly announced that the death toll from the Zionist aggression has surpassed twenty-nine thousand and six hundred martyrs since October seventh.In the past twenty-four hours alone, eight massacres orchestrated by the occupation have claimed the lives of 94 martyrs and left more than 123 wounded.The Israeli war machine shows no signs of relenting, continuing to bomb inhabited homes and displacement areas where survivors of previous raids seek shelter.At dawn today, Sunday, three individuals tragically lost their lives in an Israeli bombing on the house of the Kali family in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City.Israeli warplanes carried out several raids in the eastern region of Khan Yunis, while the occupation army’s Quadcopters targeted homes in the Khan Yunis camp. Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, also faced renewed airstrikes from Israeli warplanes.In Gaza City, Israeli warplanes launched violent raids on eastern neighborhoods, accompanied by artillery shelling that targeted the Khan Yunis camp in the southern part of the Strip. A citizen was martyred, and several others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Shaaf area, east of Gaza City.Rescue teams and citizens worked tirelessly to recover a martyr and a number of wounded individuals from the Qashqash family’s home in Beit Lahia, while several people remain missing under the rubble.The toll of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has now reached a staggering 29,606 martyrs and 69,737 injuries since October seventh.For the 142nd consecutive day, the Palestinian resistance has valiantly confronted Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip.This aggression, supported by a continuous American green light, has seen the Israeli enemy commit massacres against defenseless civilians in the besieged Strip.The complicity of Western countries and some Arab regimes, coupled with the silence of many who advocate for human rights and freedoms, has allowed these atrocities to continue unchecked.Despite the relentless onslaught, the Palestinian resistance has inflicted daily losses on the Israeli forces, soldiers, and vehicles since the beginning of the aggression, particularly since the onset of the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.This has further eroded the image of the Israeli army, as documented by the cameras of the resistance, which expose the Zionist failure to achieve any military or security victories or advancements within the Strip.In recent hours, confrontations have intensified across most areas in Gaza.Later in the day, the military media published scenes of the Mujahideen Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades showing the sniping of 6 Israeli occupation soldiers west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.The Zionist enemy army has confirmed the death of a company commander from the Givati Brigade in the northern Gaza Strip.This adds to the toll of 578 Israeli officers and soldiers officially acknowledged to have been killed since October 7, including 239 in ground battles inside Gaza.Today, the Israeli army admitted the death of a soldier and the serious injury of an officer and two soldiers during clashes with the resistance in the southern Gaza Strip.The relentless resistance of the Palestinian people continues to defy the odds, standing firm in the face of overwhelming aggression and injustice.Despite the ongoing bloodshed, there are indications of a potential truce.The Israeli War Council has approved sending a delegation to Qatar to continue discussions that began in Paris, aiming to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that includes the release of prisoners.However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on his plan to invade Rafah, emphasizing the “need to eliminate Hamas brigades in the area.”The Israeli occupation army’s continued bombardment of Rafah, with at least six airstrikes on Saturday evening, adds to the urgency of finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.The conflict, now in its 142nd day, has witnessed nine new massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in the deaths of 92 martyrs and 123 wounded, the majority of whom are children and women.