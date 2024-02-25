Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama

Islam Times - The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that it shot down seven drones of terrorist groups in Idlib and Hama.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that it has destroyed seven terrorist militia drones that flew to attack the positions of the Syrian army in the countryside of Idlib and Hama.This is while the Israeli regime carried out a drone attack on the suburbs of Syria's Homs on Sunday.The Israeli drones targeted a truck in the area of ​​Al Qusayr in the suburbs of Homs, near the border with Lebanon.No details regarding the possible amount of possible casualties and damages have been released so far.