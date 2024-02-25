Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes

Islam Times - Lebanon’s Resistance movement Hezbollah has targeted Israeli military positions with rockets and missiles in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah said that its forces had struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Ramim barracks with “appropriate weapons".In a second strike, Hezbollah said an Israeli military outpost in the occupied Shebaa Farms was directly hit with two Falaq 1 missiles.Thousands of Zionist settlers living in areas near the Lebanese border have abandoned their homes out of fear of Hezbollah’s retaliatory strikes.Hezbollah has said that the campaign of strikes will continue until the Israeli regime ceases its genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.