Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Missiles over Black Sea

Two Ukrainian air-launched missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said.At about 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT) on February 25, Kyiv attempted an attack with the use of two air-launched guided missiles on facilities in Russia but was thwarted. TASS quoted the ministry as saying."Russian air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea," it said.