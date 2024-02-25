0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 21:39

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Missiles over Black Sea

Story Code : 1118565
Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Missiles over Black Sea
Two Ukrainian air-launched missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said.

At about 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT) on February 25, Kyiv attempted an attack with the use of two air-launched guided missiles on facilities in Russia but was thwarted. TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

"Russian air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea," it said.
