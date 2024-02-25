Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Missiles over Black Sea
Story Code : 1118565
Two Ukrainian air-launched missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said.
At about 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT) on February 25, Kyiv attempted an attack with the use of two air-launched guided missiles on facilities in Russia but was thwarted. TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
"Russian air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea," it said.