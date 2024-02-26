Islam Times - Islamic Resistance Announces Downing ’Israeli’ Hermes 450 Drone

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance’s air defense unit shot down on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 9: 20 am a large “Israeli” Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile over Iqlim al-Tuffah area. It was seen being downed. The Islamic Resistance confirms that the eyes of its fighters will remain watchful and will continue to confront enemy aircrafts, preventing them from achieving their aggressive goals.