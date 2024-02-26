0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 09:01

Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Amirabdollahian is going to deliver speeches to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council as well as the High Level Segment of the 2024 Conference on Disarmament, a multilateral disarmament forum established by the international community to negotiate arms control and disarmament agreements.

The foreign minister is scheduled to express Iran’s views about the agenda of those UN meetings.

Amirabdollahian will also attend a side event of the UNHRC session on “Human Rights Situation in the occupied Palestinian Territory” on Monday to expound on Tehran’s stances on the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to hold meetings with his foreign counterparts and a number of UN officials during his stay in Geneva as well.

In remarks on December 23, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei denounced the West and the US for their false claims of human rights.

“Today, everyone is aware of these masquerades. They know what the truth is behind their use of words like ‘human rights’ and such things. The hideous, monstrous, evil faces of the US and England have been revealed to everyone in the world,” the Leader stated.

At least 29,690 Palestinians have been killed and 69,870 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
