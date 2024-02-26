0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 09:26

Zelensky Acknowledges 31,000 Ukrainian Troopers Killed in War

Story Code : 1118632
Zelensky Acknowledges 31,000 Ukrainian Troopers Killed in War
Zelensky's figures, however, contradict data compiled by the West as US officials suggesting that 70,000 soldiers killed and 120,000 wounded in the war.

The Ukrainian president declined to say how many Ukrainian soldiers had been wounded, claiming that such details might help Russia.

Despite recent military setbacks and admitting that the Russians “have a great superiority,” Zelensky said he believed his country would win.

He made the remarks as he expressed his hope that the US Congress would soon pass the $61bn package of aid to Kiev that House Republicans have been blocking for four months.

“I’m sure there will be a positive decision,” Zelensky said, noting that nearly all of the cash was being spent inside the US with arms producers.

“We count on Congress’s support,” he stressed.

Zelensky described 2024 as “a turning point” and said the results of this year’s US presidential election would be a key factor. If Donald Trump wins the November election, he is expected to pull the plug on aid to Ukraine.

“This year will define the format of the ending of the war,” Zelensky said.

Also on Sunday, Zelensky said he had asked France’s President Emmanuel Macron to provide Ukraine with Mirage fighter jets.

That comes as Macron will host European leaders for a conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Kiev on Monday.

Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Western countries have responded to the Russian military operation by backing Ukraine with cash and heavy weaponry while imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russian officials and entities.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that such a flow of weapons to Kiev will only prolong the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama
25 February 2024
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
25 February 2024
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
25 February 2024
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
25 February 2024
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
25 February 2024
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
25 February 2024
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
25 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
24 February 2024