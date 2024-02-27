0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:26

Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’

Hamas' Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh made the remarks on Monday following a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Haniyeh further underlined that the US was providing a "cover" for the "Israeli" entity’s "war of starvation" against Gaza. He was apparently referring to American officials' lamenting the situation in Gaza at the same time that Washington retained its unbridled support for the war.

“The American cover for the crime of starvation that the occupation uses as a weapon to achieve political goals is a disgrace to humanity that history will not erase, even if the American administration hides behind misleading statements about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip,” he added.

The Hamas leader also mentioned that “It will not absolve it [the US] of its responsibility and participation in war crimes committed against defenseless civilians.”

Haniyeh also denounced, what he called, the “Israeli” refusal to provide decisive responses to mediators' efforts to broker a ceasefire. 

Hamas, he said, “responded to the efforts of the mediator brothers, agreed to the course of negotiations on stopping the aggression, and showed great seriousness and flexibility, but it believes that the Zionist enemy is stalling, which the movement [Hamas] will not accept in any way.”

Meanwhile, UNRWA warned that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is a “man-made disaster.”
