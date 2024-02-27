0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:33

Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region

Story Code : 1118870
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a speech at the disarmament conference in Geneva on Monday.

In his speech, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the need for the elimination of the entire Israeli regime's nuclear arsenal and the placement of all of the Tel Aviv regime's nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards and verification mechanisms.

The Israeli regime is the most immediate and tangible danger, not only for the defenseless Palestinians and the West Asian region but also for the whole world, he stressed.

The top Iranian diplomat also slammed the United States and several Western countries for supporting the Israeli cabinet led by Benjamin Netanyahu during the regime's ongoing war on Palestinians in Gaza.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s use of chemical weapons against Iranians during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s had turned the country into the largest victim of WMDs since the end of the Second World War, calling for real action against the menace.

He also expressed Iran's eagerness to cooperate with the members of the Conference on Disarmament during the term of the presidency of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will begin on March 18.
