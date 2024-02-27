0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:41

US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander

Story Code : 1118993
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
The US and UK have imposed sanctions on a deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' Quds Force as well as a member of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, the US Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Reza Falahzadeh of the Quds Force and Ansarullah member Said Al Jamal were designated under the latest sanctions.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s ruling Houthi Ansarullah movement says the Arab country’s attacks against shipping in the Red Sea will only stop after the Israeli regime ends its aggression and blockade on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance movements in the territory carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on Israeli settlers and military forces in occupied Palestine.
