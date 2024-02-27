Islam Times - The President of Venezuela condemned the colonial motives of the Israeli regime in Gaza based on the destruction of the Palestinian people.

According to an Iran Press report on Tuesday from the website of the Ministry of Communications of Venezuela (minci.gob.ve), Nicolás Maduro announced during his television program "Con Maduro Plus" (+Con Maduro) the Israeli regime intends to control the Gaza Strip "based on Destruction of the Palestinian Arab people, bombing, murder, and crime" to colonize.Emphasizing that the Israeli regime is forcing the Palestinian people to be displaced due to hunger because they are not allowed to import any products, he added: "They want to destroy the entire Gaza Strip for a forced and violent colonization. This is a genocide."The president of Venezuela stated: "Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people is unacceptable". He also announced his support for the action of the International Court of Justice to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza.Reiterating his call for an end to the genocide, Maduro lamented the death of Private Aaron Bushnell, a member of the US Air Force who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington to protest the Tel Aviv atrocities.Maduro emphasized that we cannot go so far as to set someone, a soldier, or a young man on fire, to condemn something as horrific as genocide.He added: "All the governments and all the people of the world hope that an action will be taken to stop the genocide, forced migration, colonization and looting of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."The president of Venezuela recently said: "What the military and criminal apparatus of Israel is doing is what Hitler did against the Jews."Until today, following the Israeli regime's war against Palestine in retaliation for the operations of the resistance fighters known as the "Al-Aqsa Flood", nearly 30,000 people of Gaza have been martyred and 70,000 others have been injured. Also, about 2 million civilians have been displaced.