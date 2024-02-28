0
Wednesday 28 February 2024 - 08:56

Russia Warns US over Sending Western Troops to Ukraine

Story Code : 1119085

"American curators cannot help but realize what such a development of the events is fraught with," the diplomat said in a statement posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel. Antonov pointed out that "Washington's unbridled European satellites" have begun to talk aloud "about the previously unthinkable - sending their own armed forces to Ukraine."
 
After a conference on Ukraine in Paris on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he did not rule out that land forces from Western countries could be sent to the zone of special military operation.
 
He also said that Western countries were "determined to do everything it takes to prevent Russia" from gaining the upper hand in the conflict, according to TASS.
 
Commenting on Macron's remarks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that if Western troops were sent to Ukraine, a direct military conflict between NATO and Russia would be inevitable. He added that the NATO members should be aware of this and "ask themselves whether this is in their interests and, above all, in the interests of the citizens of their countries."
