Wednesday 28 February 2024 - 09:00

New Security Incident Reported in Yemen's Red Sea Port

Story Code : 1119087
New Security Incident Reported in Yemen
Reports suggest that a missile hit near a marshall-flagged Greek merchant vessel.
 
No one has yet officially taken responsibility for the incident.
 
Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.
 
Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.
 
The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
