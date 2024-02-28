Iran Urges UN Action to Avert ‘Catastrophe of Century’ in Gaza

Islam Times - Denouncing the systematic violation of human rights in Gaza as the catastrophe of the century, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called on the UN to take serious action to avert the disaster.

He also called for serious and effective measures to stop this catastrophe.

The Iranian foreign minister denounced the double-standards practiced by certain countries vis-a-vis human rights, describing the attention to the humanitarian crisis and the existence of 600,000 people in the war-torn areas of northern Gaza as an urgent issue.

The situation in Rafah is also on the verge of becoming a new humanitarian disaster, Amirabdollahian added, saying, "It is necessary for the United Nations to seriously warn the Zionist regime and the United States in this regard."

He also called for the establishment of a fact-finding committee regarding the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip within the framework of the responsibility of the United Nations Human Rights Council. "The United Nations should not be allowed to be discredited as a result of the situation in Gaza."

Turk, for his part, expressed concern about what is underway in Gaza and the West Bank.

Pointing to the efforts to settle the crisis in Palestine and Gaza, he emphasized that the Palestinian crisis has no military solution.

At least 29,878 Palestinian people have been killed and 70,215 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

In a meeting with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, held on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian said the systematic violation of human rights in Gaza has become the tragedy of the century.