Wednesday 28 February 2024 - 09:12

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in West Bank As War on Gaza Escalates

Story Code : 1119091
Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in West Bank As War on Gaza Escalates
The Palestinian Red Crescent identified the victim as 34-year-old Nizar Mahmoud Abdel-Muti. This incident follows earlier clashes that resulted in the deaths of three Palestinians in Israeli raids near Nablus.
 
Israeli aggressions in the West Bank have intensified since October 2023 when the regime launched a war on Gaza. The United Nations reported that approximately 400 Palestinians, including 100 children, have been killed since the conflict began.
 
According to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, the Israeli military arrested seven Palestinians in Bethlehem governorate. These arrests took place in various locations including al-Ubeidiya, Zaatara, and Beit Sahour. Additionally, three men were arrested in Beit Fajjar, south of Bethlehem.
 
Recent reports indicate that Israeli forces, accompanied by bulldozers, entered Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp, destroying infrastructure such as roads.
 
The war in Gaza has seen a significant loss of life, with nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, killed and around 70,000 others wounded by Israeli military since the war began.
