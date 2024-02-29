South Africa: We’re Following up ‘Israel’s’ Non-compliance with ICJ Ruling

Islam Times - South Africa said it has contacted the International Court of Justice [ICJ] to pursue “Israel's” non-compliance with the top court’s ruling on the prohibition of genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In a call with the ICJ, South African foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, raised concerns about “Israel's” refusal to implement the initial ruling of the world’s highest court on the prohibition of genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.“‘Israel’ affirms our view that it actually has the intention to destroy the people of Palestine,” Pandor said.While emphasizing that her country intends to proceed with objective arguments regarding the belief that "genocide" is taking place in the Gaza Strip, Pandor said that a number of countries have also announced that they will join the case against the “Israeli”.“I believe the rulings of the court have been ignored,” Pandor was quoted as saying.Furthermore, she exclaimed that the legal papers for the upcoming court session have been prepared, but there was yet to be a date to be announced for the hearing.Earlier in January, South Africa was the one to drag the Zionist entity to the top court, based in Hague, Netherlands, which had then ordered, out of several measures, the occupying regime to immediately stop its genocide in Gaza.