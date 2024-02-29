0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 03:01

Iran to Launch Satellite by A Russian Carrier

Story Code : 1119250
Iran to Launch Satellite by A Russian Carrier
Pars-I is a remote sensing and imaging satellite designed and manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Eesa Zarepoor said the Iranian satellite will be sent into space tomorrow by a Russian satellite carrier as Iran is expanding its international cooperation.

Developed by the young local experts at the Iranian Space Research Center, Pars-I is scheduled to be sent into an orbit 500 kilometers above Earth, the minister added.

He noted that it will mark the 12th launch of satellites during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s term, who took office in August 2021.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Aggravating Situation in Syria: Iran UN Envoy
Israel Aggravating Situation in Syria: Iran UN Envoy
Biden: EU Leaders ‘Scared to Death’ by Trump
Biden: EU Leaders ‘Scared to Death’ by Trump
28 February 2024
New Security Incident Reported in Yemen
New Security Incident Reported in Yemen's Red Sea Port
28 February 2024
Russia Urges Not to Support US Draft Res. on Gaza at UNSC
Russia Urges Not to Support US Draft Res. on Gaza at UNSC
28 February 2024
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
27 February 2024
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024