Syrian Military Confronts Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus

Islam Times - The Syrian military reportedly confronted an Israeli airstrike on a suburb of Damascus, the capital of Syria, on Wednesday, with most missiles being brought down, according to a military source cited by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The airstrike, originating from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeted several locations near the capital at approximately 21:35 local time (20:35 GMT). The Syrian army's air defense units successfully intercepted most of the missiles, resulting in limited material damage, the source said.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that Israeli projectiles struck "two locations" near Damascus. Syria and the Israeli regime have been in a state of war since Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights began in 1967.Since the outbreak of foreign-backed militancy and terrorism in Syria in 2011, the Israeli regime has conducted numerous attacks against the country. The frequency of these attacks has increased, particularly since last October when Israel initiated a campaign against the Gaza Strip.In a recent incident on Sunday, an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle struck the western Syrian province of Homs, near the Lebanese border, killing at least three people.Damascus has consistently raised concerns with the United Nations regarding Israeli aggression, calling on the Security Council to address Tel Aviv’s actions. However, these appeals have gone unanswered.