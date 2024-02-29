NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz

Islam Times - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said NATO is not and will not become a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

"NATO is not - and will not be - a party to the war. It will continue to be this way," Scholz said in a video posted to his X page."We do not want Russia's war against Ukraine to turn into a war between Russia and NATO. We agree on this with all our allies," he added, TASS reported."This also means: no German participation in the war!" the chancellor went on to say."And I will say clearly: as German chancellor, I will not send Bundeswehr soldiers to Ukraine. This is something our servicemen can rely on. And you can rely on it," Scholz said.He said that Germany, together with partners and allies, is increasing its support for Kiev. Most of all, he said, the Ukrainian military currently needs ammunition and weapons, especially for air defense."I have discussed this intensively with our partners over the last few weeks. Many have realized this," the chancellor said.No attendees of the meeting in Paris on February 26 showed support for French President Emmanuel Macron's opinion that sending Western troops to Ukraine can’t be ruled out, Germany’s government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters on Wednesday. He said Scholz was skeptical about the idea.The meeting in Paris was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and the prime ministers of about 20 other EU countries.The US was represented by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, and the UK by Foreign Minister David Cameron. Some of France's key allies have already expressed their opposition to sending troops to Ukraine.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the presence of Western troops in Ukraine in any form would escalate the conflict.