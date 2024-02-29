0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 11:27

Iran Successfully Puts Pars-I Satellite into Orbit

Story Code : 1119367
Iran Successfully Puts Pars-I Satellite into Orbit
Pars-I is a remote sensing and imaging satellite designed and manufactured by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Minister of Communication and Information Technology Eesa Zarepoor said the Iranian satellite will be sent into space tomorrow by a Russian satellite carrier as Iran is expanding its international cooperation.

“Developed by the young local experts at the Iranian Space Research Center, Pars-I is scheduled to be sent into an orbit 500 kilometers above Earth,” the minister added.

He noted that it will mark the 12th launch of satellites during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s term, who took office in August 2021.
