0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 21:19

Turkey Receives US Draft Letters Approving F-16 Jets Deal: Official

Story Code : 1119506
Turkey Receives US Draft Letters Approving F-16 Jets Deal: Official
Turkey made the request in October 2021, two years after it was left out of the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet program over its procurement of a Russian missile defense system.
 
The US administration agreed to conclude the delayed deal after a series of negotiations following Ankara's approval of Sweden's NATO membership bid.
 
US President Joe Biden's administration formally informed Congress of its intention to proceed with the $23 billion sale of the Lockheed Martin jets in January.
 
The sale was considered final earlier this month when Congress did not block the sale within 15 days.
 
"Our ministry has received the draft letters of offer and acceptance sent by the US for the sale of 40 new Block-70 F-16s and 79 modernization kits and ammunition and equipment for them. (We) have started the necessary examination and evaluation," ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk told reporters, Reuters reported.
 
After Turkey's review of the draft letters, officials from the two countries are expected to meet to finalize the deal.
 
Turkey is one of the largest operators of the F-16 jets, with its fleet made up of more than 200 older Block 30/40/50 models.
 
Relations between the two NATO allies have gained significant momentum on which they can capitalize, US Senator Chris Murphy said last week after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
29 February 2024
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
29 February 2024
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
29 February 2024
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
29 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
29 February 2024
US Senators Slam Biden
US Senators Slam Biden's Strategy against Red Sea Operations
29 February 2024
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
29 February 2024
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
29 February 2024