0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 21:29

Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’

Story Code : 1119510
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Hussen, who recently visited Egypt and Jordan, expressed concerns over the lengthy Israeli inspections on aid trucks at the border with Rafah, stating that current aid levels are insufficient for Gaza's needs.

Canada has allocated 100 million Canadian dollars ($74m) towards aid in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ground invasion, with 40 million Canadian dollars ($30m) provided in January alone.

“I just came back from the region, and Canadian aid is making a difference,” Hussen told reporters, highlighting the impact of Canadian aid efforts in the area.

In contrast, Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International and a former USAID official, criticized the effectiveness of airdropped aid, calling it "negligible" and arguing that it helps sustain Israel's blockade strategy.

“Facilitating airdrops – and driving media coverage around them – gives the public appearance that Israel is cooperating with humanitarian efforts,” Konyndyk stated in a social media post, emphasizing the need for a reevaluation of current aid strategies.

The Israeli army said “160 packages of food and medical equipment were airdropped into southern Gaza”. However, UNRWA reported a 50% drop in the number of aid trucks entering Gaza in February compared to January, indicating a worsening humanitarian situation in the enclave.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
29 February 2024
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
29 February 2024
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
29 February 2024
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
29 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
29 February 2024
US Senators Slam Biden
US Senators Slam Biden's Strategy against Red Sea Operations
29 February 2024
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
29 February 2024
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
29 February 2024