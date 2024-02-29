Islam Times - Canada's International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen has revealed that the country is exploring the possibility of airdropping humanitarian aid into Gaza, amidst criticisms that such actions might bolster Israel's blockade strategy.

Hussen, who recently visited Egypt and Jordan, expressed concerns over the lengthy Israeli inspections on aid trucks at the border with Rafah, stating that current aid levels are insufficient for Gaza's needs.Canada has allocated 100 million Canadian dollars ($74m) towards aid in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ground invasion, with 40 million Canadian dollars ($30m) provided in January alone.“I just came back from the region, and Canadian aid is making a difference,” Hussen told reporters, highlighting the impact of Canadian aid efforts in the area.In contrast, Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International and a former USAID official, criticized the effectiveness of airdropped aid, calling it "negligible" and arguing that it helps sustain Israel's blockade strategy.“Facilitating airdrops – and driving media coverage around them – gives the public appearance that Israel is cooperating with humanitarian efforts,” Konyndyk stated in a social media post, emphasizing the need for a reevaluation of current aid strategies.The Israeli army said “160 packages of food and medical equipment were airdropped into southern Gaza”. However, UNRWA reported a 50% drop in the number of aid trucks entering Gaza in February compared to January, indicating a worsening humanitarian situation in the enclave.