Macron Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Reacting to the Israeli bombardment of Palestinian people, French President Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers,” Macron said in a post on his X account on Friday.“I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law,” the French leader added.At least 112 Palestinian people were killed and about 750 wounded on Thursday after the Israeli regime opened fire on hundreds waiting for food aid southwest of Gaza City, as the besieged enclave faces an unprecedented hunger crisis.The mass shooting was the latest instance of systematic attacks on hungry people waiting for scraps of food. Over the past few days, Palestinians gathered in large groups waiting for aid trucks on Salah al-Din Street near Gaza City have been shot at by Israeli forces.Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7. More than 30,000 people are reported to have been killed to date, mostly women and children.