Friday 1 March 2024 - 23:34

Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’

The assessment affirms that the 81-year-old president is capable of fulfilling all his duties without any limitations or accommodations.

While the evaluation highlights Biden's overall fitness, it also acknowledges his ongoing health concerns.

Biden, who is seeking re-election as a Democrat, has been coping with peripheral neuropathy for several years. This condition, characterized by numbness and loss of sensation in the limbs, contributes to the stiffness in his gait and occasional falls.

In addition to peripheral neuropathy, Biden's medical history includes sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux, and allergies. Despite these challenges, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden’s physician, emphasizes that the president maintains an active lifestyle, engaging in five weekly sports sessions that include golf and cycling.

However, Biden’s health has been a subject of scrutiny, with critics questioning his fitness for office. Detractors have cited his age and occasional confusion during speeches as reasons why he may not be suitable for a second term.

Recent incidents, such as Biden's confusion between Emmanuel Macron and François Mitterrand, have fueled these concerns.

Despite these criticisms, Biden's medical assessment reaffirms his ability to carry out his presidential duties effectively.
