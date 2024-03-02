Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel

Islam Times - Nicaragua has filed a case at the International Court of Justice against Germany for giving financial and military aid to Israel and for defunding the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), the UN's top court said on Friday.

Nicaragua asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to issue emergency measures requiring Berlin to stop its military aid to Israel.The court usually sets a date for a hearing on any requested emergency measures within weeks of a case being filed.According to Nicaragua, Germany is violating the 1948 genocide convention and the 1949 Geneva convention on the laws of war in the occupied Palestinian territories.It builds on the case South Africa brought against Israel for committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, CTV News reported.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.