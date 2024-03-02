Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia

Islam Times - The people of Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, and Bahrain staged massive anti-Israeli rallies on Friday to condemn the Israeli regime's crimes against the people of Gaza.

Thousands of the Yemeni people held a demonstration today in the city of Sa'ada in support of the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip while chanting the slogan "You are not alone; we stand firmly by Gaza".The Jordanian people held a massive anti-Zionist demonstration in Amman, the capital of the Arab country, in support of the people of Gaza and condemning the regime's crimes.The people in Amman described the organized starving of the Gazan people as a crime and considered some Arab states' opening a transit road to transfer logistical aid to Israel a betrayal of the Islamic ummah.Still, the people of Bahrain staged a protest rally after the Friday prayer in Al-Draz region, condemning the barbaric crimes of the Israeli regime, including the genocide in Gaza.In Saida of Lebanon, the people held a rally in support of the Palestinian people; Sheikh al-Ailani, the Friday prayer leader of Saida, held the US responsible for the Israeli genocide of the Gazan people and told the Islamic and Arab countries, which have kept silent to the regime's crimes, that their indifference to Palestine's developments would be a green light to the US and Israel to continue their genocide in Gaza.About 5 months have passed since the Israeli war on Gaza; the number of people martyred in Gaza exceeded 30,000. The US Secretary of Defense acknowledged that more than 25,000 women and children have so far been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.