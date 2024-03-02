0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 00:04

Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members

Story Code : 1119725
In a statement on Friday, the IRGC Navy said its member -- Reza Zarei -- was assassinated along with two members of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on Friday.

They were killed in an Israeli attack on the northwestern port city earlier in the day, it added. 

Israeli regime has been attacking Syria since the civil war of 2011 under the ruse of checking Iranian and Hezbollah activities in Syria. 

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus to help the war-torn Arab country defeat the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

Back in January, five IRGC military advisors along with several Syrian forces were assassinated in an Israeli strike in the Syrian capital, Damascus. 

The attack targeted a three-story residential building in the city’s Mezza neighborhood which houses several diplomatic missions.
