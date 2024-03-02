0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 08:48

Iranian President in Algeria for GECF Summit

Story Code : 1119765
Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, the Iranian president is visiting Algeria at the official invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Raisi is going to address the GECF summit, hold meetings with the heads of foreign states on the sidelines of the forum, take part in a meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and Algeria, and sign a number of cooperation agreements with the North African country.

Speaking to reporters before departing Tehran on Friday night, Raisi highlighted Algeria’s major position in Africa, saying closer ties between Tehran and Algiers would pave the way for stronger relations with the other African states.

He also pointed to Iran and Algeria’s significant role in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, adding, “The active roles of Iran and Algeria in the regional organizations and the Muslim world have brought us closer together.”

Referring to Iran and Algeria’s push for the battle against unilateralism, the president said the two countries share views about supporting Palestine and Gaza.

Raisi noted that he will discuss the promotion of political, economic and trade relations with Algeria during the trip.

This is the first visit an Iranian president is paying to Algeria after 14 years.
