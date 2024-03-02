0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 08:52

17 Injured As Car Drives into Crowd in Polish City of Szczecin

“We have an incident here with currently 17 people injured, including three minors and two in critical condition,“ provincial governor Adam Rudawski told reporters, AFP reported.

“The person who caused the accident has been detained,“ he said, without providing details of the suspect.

Police spokesman Pawel Pankau said the driver was a 33-year-old Polish citizen, adding: “This was not a terrorist act.”

According to preliminary findings, the speeding car drove into the crowd of pedestrians in downtown Szczecin, northwestern Poland, before crashing into three other vehicles.
