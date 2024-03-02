Russia Notifies US of Yars Missile Launch, Pentagon Official Says

Islam Times - Russia has notified the US of its combat training launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk spaceport, a Pentagon official said.

"Russia did notify the US via the Nuclear Risk Reduction Center. We will continue to monitor the situation," the official told TASS.The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday that a combat training launch of the Yars mobile solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle warheads, had been carried out from the Plesetsk spaceport."All assigned tasks were fulfilled," the ministry added.