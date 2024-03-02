Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza

Islam Times - The people of Cuba will join millions across the world today [Saturday, March 2, 2024] to demand that the “Israeli” entity end its genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza and stop its planned March 10 invasion of Rafah.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel announced X on Friday stating “Cuba joins the global mobilization this March 2 in support of Palestine. In all of the provinces and in Havana, we will be on the streets in solidarity with our brother people and to condemn the holocaust that ‘Israel’ seeks to provoke in Rafah. Everyone for Gaza!”The protest is organized by the Union of Young Communists and the Women’s Federation of Cuba. It will be held in the Cuban capital Havana, at the Jose Marti Anti-Imperialist Plaza which is located in front of the US Embassy where anti-imperialist protests are held in Havana.Wasim Mustafa, a third-year Palestinian medical student in Cuba told Peoples Dispatch, “Cuba continues to provide outstanding support to the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to life, to the best of its ability.”Mustafa highlighted Cuba’s consistent position to stand with Palestine, politically and materially, “Over the years it has not tired of receiving and graduating medical students from Palestine, and here it is today…renewing its position with Gaza, Palestine, and its people in this terrible moment, by organizing several massive solidarity marches in its cities and streets.”“The march on Saturday March 2, will witness Cuba’s loyal stance towards the just cause,” Mustafa declared.the apartheid "Israeli" entity began waging the onslaught against Gaza on October 7, following al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise operation staged by the coastal sliver’s resistance groups against the occupied territories.At least 30,228 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been martyred and 71,377 others injured in the relentless “Israeli” aggression.No earlier than on Thursday, the United Nations human rights chief expressed dismay concerning the brutality with which the apartheid “Israeli” entity was waging the war."There appear to be no bounds to – no words to capture – the horrors that are unfolding before our eyes in Gaza," Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that his regime is intent on the ground invasion of Rafah, in its bid for "total victory" over the Gaza-based resistance movement of Hamas.Netanyahu claimed that once a ground invasion happens, victory would be just "weeks away," and that a potential ceasefire, being discussed in Doha, would only delay the operation.Hamas, itself, many regional countries, and even the majority of “Israelis” have, however, asserted that it would be impossible to oust the movement, which has vowed to resist the “Israeli” entity’s deadly aggression.