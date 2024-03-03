0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 09:55

Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria

Story Code : 1119972
In a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday evening, Raisi highlighted the importance that Iran attaches to security of Iraq, stressing the need for closer cooperation between the two neighbors in the fight against terrorist and secessionist groups along the common border.



Denouncing the inaction of certain Arab and Islamic countries regarding the crisis in Palestine, the Iranian president called for the severance of economic and trade ties with the Zionist regime as a practical way to force Israel to stop its atrocities.

In another meeting with President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, Raisi expressed Iran’s readiness to export technical and engineering services to the East African nation.



Warning of the Israeli regime and the Western governments’ plots to plunder the resources of Africa by supporting terrorists, the Iranian president said the African states should protect their interests by fighting against terrorism.

Another meeting with the Tunisian president revolved around the expansion of political and economic relations between Iran and Tunisia.



In talks with Bolivian President Luis Arce, Raisi praised the Latin American nation’s “revolutionary and anti-imperialist” stances and its support for Palestine.



Raisi also had a meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, during which the two sides weighed plans to help Gaza and end the Israeli regime’s onslaught.

The Iranian president warned the governments that maintain economic relations with the Israeli regime that they will receive a slap in the face for providing financial support for the Zionist regime.



For his part, the emir of Qatar said the world will never forget the Israeli massacre of innocent Palestinians who were waiting to collect food in Gaza.

More than 110 Palestinians were killed and some 700 others wounded on Thursday after Israeli troops opened fire on hundreds waiting for food aid southwest of Gaza City as the besieged enclave faces an unprecedented hunger crisis.

The Zionist regime launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on October 7. More than 30,000 people are reported to have been killed to date, mostly women and children.
