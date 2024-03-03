Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire

Islam Times - Thousands of protesters gathered outside the main branch of the New York Public Library in Midtown, Manhattan, on Saturday, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstration, part of a "global day of action," began at Washington Square Park and moved towards the library despite the rain."We can't stand by while this tragedy unfolds," said protester Younna Mahmood. "Our voices must be heard."In Los Angeles, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and banners outside City Hall before marching down Broadway, calling for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza. The peaceful protest stretched for several city blocks, with some estimating tens of thousands in attendance.Meanwhile, US Senator Bernie Sanders has called for an end to funding for Netanyahu’s regime.“Hundreds of thousands of children are facing starvation. Stop this war right now – no more money for Netanyahu’s government,” Sanders said in a post on X on Saturday that included a video of an interview he did with CBS News.Sanders, a senator for Vermont, has been a vocal critic of Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden’s unwavering support of the Israeli regime.The rallies across the US reflect growing global pressure for a resolution to the Israeli war, which has claimed over 30,000 lives in Gaza.