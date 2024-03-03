Tehran, Kabul Emphasize Expanding Trade, Economic Ties

Islam Times - Officials from Iran and Afghanistan stressed the need to expand relations in the fields of trade, economy and transit, according to the Taliban ministry of industry and trade.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council for Free Industrial-Trade and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki and head of the Taliban’s ministry of industry and trade for international transit affairs Mohammadullah Bakhtiar held talks on the expansion of trade ties.According to a statement released by the Taliban ministry, the two sides emphasized the development of ties in the fields of trade, transportation and transit.They also highlighted the full support of officials of the two countries regarding the Chabahar development project.Earlier, a technical-economic delegation of Taliban government arrived in Iran’s Chabahar port to break the ground for the construction operation of some trade and residential projects.The Taliban’s trade ministry had previously revealed the visit of the technical delegation to Iran aimed at boosting the transit cooperation and the development of the economic ties.For Afghanistan, Iran’s Chabahar Port can replace ports in Pakistan that are currently used for import and export activities.