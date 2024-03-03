0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:41

Tehran, Kabul Emphasize Expanding Trade, Economic Ties

Story Code : 1120075
Tehran, Kabul Emphasize Expanding Trade, Economic Ties
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council for Free Industrial-Trade and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki and head of the Taliban’s ministry of industry and trade for international transit affairs Mohammadullah Bakhtiar held talks on the expansion of trade ties.

According to a statement released by the Taliban ministry, the two sides emphasized the development of ties in the fields of trade, transportation and transit.

They also highlighted the full support of officials of the two countries regarding the Chabahar development project.

Earlier, a technical-economic delegation of Taliban government arrived in Iran’s Chabahar port to break the ground for the construction operation of some trade and residential projects.

The Taliban’s trade ministry had previously revealed the visit of the technical delegation to Iran aimed at boosting the transit cooperation and the development of the economic ties.

For Afghanistan, Iran’s Chabahar Port can replace ports in Pakistan that are currently used for import and export activities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
3 March 2024
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
3 March 2024
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
3 March 2024
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
2 March 2024
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024