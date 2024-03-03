Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran

Islam Times - The Mossad agent terrorist who had planned to detonate a workshop complex belonging to the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan was executed, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

A Mossad operative terrorist, who had planned a bomb attack at a defense ministry's facility in Isfahan directed by a Mossad (Zionist regime spy agency) intelligence officer, earlier this year on January 28 was executed, a report by the Tasnim News Agency said on Sunday.Also earlier this year, Iran announced the execution of four members of a terrorist team affiliated with the Israeli Mossad spy agency on January 29, 2024, after being convicted of plotting a bomb attack at a Defense Ministry facility in Isfahan.