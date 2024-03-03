0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:50

Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists

Story Code : 1120084
Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said that 25 armed terrorists were killed as Russian bombers attacked the headquarters of the terrorist group in Qabasin in Aleppo province.

Qabasin is a town located northeast of the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

A number of senior commanders of the terrorists, who were involved in the terrorist operations against the Syrian army, were killed in this attack.

Earlier on Friday, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria said, "On February 29, Russian aerospace forces struck terrorists’ base near the settlement of Qasih in the Idlib governorate. As a result, militants sustained serious material damage and losses in manpower."
