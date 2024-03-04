Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan

Islam Times - Israeli extremist minister Amichai Eliyahu's recent statement calling for the holy month of Ramadan to be "wiped out" has raised alarm ahead of the Muslim holy month, amidst heightened tensions in the West Bank and Gaza.

In an interview with the regime’s Army Radio, Eliyahu said, "The so-called month of Ramadan must be wiped out, and our fear of this month must also be wiped out."His comments come as Israeli security reports indicate fears of escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds during Ramadan, partly due to Israel's atrocities in Gaza and its intended restrictions on al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month. The mosque, Islam's third holiest site, typically sees large numbers of worshippers during Ramadan.Last month, the Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered restrictions on Palestinians' access to al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, a move criticized as provocative and dangerous.Eliyahu, a member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, has a history of making controversial statements. He has previously suggested using nuclear weapons against Gaza and claimed the territory has "no right to exist."The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has condemned Eliyahu's remarks, calling on US President Joe Biden to do the same.CAIR's Deputy Executive Director Edward Ahmed Mitchel stated, "Enough is enough," criticizing the Israeli regime for its aggressions in Gaza and its targeting of Palestinian cultural symbols.Mitchell urged Biden to condemn the Israeli regime "before it acts on its latest genocidal threats."