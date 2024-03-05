0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 00:22

Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War

Story Code : 1120310
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
According to “Israeli” Channel 14, “The second-in-command in Daniel Hagari's team, Moran Katz, along with many high-ranking officials have submitted their resignations in light of the Gaza conflict.”

It said among those who resigned were the second man in Hagari’s team Colonel Butbul, as well as Colonel Moran Katz, and the International Spokesperson for the “Israeli” military Lieutenant Richard Hecht.

The mass resignations are due to the officers’ protest over operational and personal matters, the report said.

The “unusual” move during wartime reflects a state of disturbance within the “Israeli” military’s Spokesperson’s Unit, it added.

Recently, “Israeli” minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant admitted that the entity's army is “paying a very high price” in its aggression against Gaza. “Israeli” reports in recent months have highlighted deep-seated disputes between the government and the army regarding the government's management of the war and its post-war strategy in Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan
4 March 2024
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
4 March 2024
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
4 March 2024
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
3 March 2024
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024