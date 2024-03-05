36 Killed, 41 Injured Due to Heavy Rains in Pakistan

Islam Times - At least 36 people were killed and 41 others injured in different rain and snowfall that triggered incidents in Pakistan as heavy rains swept across the country from Feb. 27 till March 3, Pakistan's federal authority said.

According to Xinhua, the deceased included 21 children, nine males and six females, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) mentioned in a situation report released on Sunday night.The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region, where 27 people were killed, followed by the southwestern Balochistan province with five deaths, while four deaths were reported in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, it added.Additionally, a total of 469 houses were fully or partly destroyed and an estimated 61 livestock animals have perished, according to the report.