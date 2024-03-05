0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 00:47

36 Killed, 41 Injured Due to Heavy Rains in Pakistan

Story Code : 1120331
36 Killed, 41 Injured Due to Heavy Rains in Pakistan
According to Xinhua, the deceased included 21 children, nine males and six females, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) mentioned in a situation report released on Sunday night.

The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region, where 27 people were killed, followed by the southwestern Balochistan province with five deaths, while four deaths were reported in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, it added.

Additionally, a total of 469 houses were fully or partly destroyed and an estimated 61 livestock animals have perished, according to the report.
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan
4 March 2024
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
4 March 2024
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
4 March 2024
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
3 March 2024
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024