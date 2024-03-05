36 Killed, 41 Injured Due to Heavy Rains in Pakistan
Story Code : 1120331
According to Xinhua, the deceased included 21 children, nine males and six females, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) mentioned in a situation report released on Sunday night.
The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the worst-hit region, where 27 people were killed, followed by the southwestern Balochistan province with five deaths, while four deaths were reported in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, it added.
Additionally, a total of 469 houses were fully or partly destroyed and an estimated 61 livestock animals have perished, according to the report.