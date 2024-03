Islam Times - The Czech Moravian Communist Party held NATO responsible for the war and destruction in Syria and the suffering of its people.

The party said in a statement on Monday that NATO, since its founding 75 years ago, has been aggressive and a tool for American imperialism and allied countries and has intervened directly to support military interventions in other countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.In its statement, the party called for the Czech Republic's withdrawal from NATO membership and the suspension of its army’s participation in its attacks and crimes committed around the world.