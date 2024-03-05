Saudi Envoy Warns against Attempts to Remove UNRWA in Gaza

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the UN Abdulaziz Alwasil has warned against any attempts to remove the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in providing aid to the Gazans.

Alwasil said on Tuesday that his country completely rejects any attempts to remove UNRWA's role in helping Palestinian refugees and the mandate granted to it.He once again called for all possible measures to stop the war and bring aid into the Gaza Strip.The Saudi envoy slammed the Zionist regime’s provocative and ongoing campaign against UNRWA and its determination to remove the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza.Alwasil emphasized the key role of UNRWA in reducing the problems of Palestinian refugees and establishing regional stability.