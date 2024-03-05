Industrial Fire, Multiple Explosions Reported in US

Islam Times - Police warned people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions shook a northern Detroit suburb on Monday night.

The Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook that an industrial fire burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway and that debris projected into the air was coming down as far as a mile (1.6 kilometers) away.Police said they didn’t know exactly what was burning and because of that didn’t know what effects the smoke and air would have on people.“We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now,” one police post said. “Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity.”News helicopter videos showed a massive, bright orange area of fire with bursts of flames within the blaze that looked like explosions.Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told WDIV-TV late Monday that the explosions started around 9 p.m. at the Select Distributors plant and that Clinton Township officers and firefighters immediately responded.“They understand some type of CO2 or propane explosions were taking place at the facility, and again, it was just continuous explosions, as well as the fire,” Hackel said.After 11 p.m., he told the news outlet that the fire had been contained.