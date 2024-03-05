Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has targeted the Zionist regime's positions in northern occupied Palestine with missiles.

Zionist media reported late on Monday that the Gesher HaZiv settlement in northern occupied Palestine was targeted with missiles and rockets from southern Lebanon.Accordingly, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon struck the Israeli Gesher HaZiv settlement near the coastal city of Nahariya in northern occupied Palestine with a large-scale rocket barrage.The Resistance said in a statement that the operation came in response to the Israeli aggressions on southern villages and civilians, the last of which was on a civil defense medical facility in Odeissah.The Zarit barracks and its surroundings were targeted with artillery strikes, the Resistance said, also announcing a rocket attack on espionage hardware in the Rouissat al-Alam base in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills.The Summaqa and Ramtha bases also in occupied Kfar Chouba Hills were targeted in two separate operations, Hezbollah announced, revealing that the operation was conducted using rocket weaponry.A number of Israeli military vehicles near the al-Baghdadi base were struck using "appropriate" weapons, the Resistance said, confirming that the targets were successfully hit.