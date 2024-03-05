0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 08:39

Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions

Story Code : 1120397
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
Zionist media reported late on Monday that the Gesher HaZiv settlement in northern occupied Palestine was targeted with missiles and rockets from southern Lebanon.

Accordingly, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported that the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon struck the Israeli Gesher HaZiv settlement near the coastal city of Nahariya in northern occupied Palestine with a large-scale rocket barrage.

The Resistance said in a statement that the operation came in response to the Israeli aggressions on southern villages and civilians, the last of which was on a civil defense medical facility in Odeissah.

The Zarit barracks and its surroundings were targeted with artillery strikes, the Resistance said, also announcing a rocket attack on espionage hardware in the Rouissat al-Alam base in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Chouba Hills.

The Summaqa and Ramtha bases also in occupied Kfar Chouba Hills were targeted in two separate operations, Hezbollah announced, revealing that the operation was conducted using rocket weaponry.

A number of Israeli military vehicles near the al-Baghdadi base were struck using "appropriate" weapons, the Resistance said, confirming that the targets were successfully hit.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
5 March 2024
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
5 March 2024
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
5 March 2024
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan
4 March 2024
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
4 March 2024
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
4 March 2024
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
3 March 2024