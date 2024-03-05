Zionist Regime Hits Residential Areas in Lebanon with Drone

Islam Times - The Israeli military has carried out drone attacks on residential areas in southern Lebanon, according to the local media.

Zionist regime conducted a drone attack on the As-Sultaniyah village in the Bint Jbeil District, in southern Lebanon, located just north of Tebnine, according to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen new network.No further details have been reported yet.In another attack, the Zionist regime conducted attacks on southern villages and civilians, the last of which was on a civil defense medical facility in Odeissah, which resulted in the martyrdom of three paramedics.The Tel Aviv regime also attacked using air strikes and artillery several Lebanese villages and towns throughout Monday, including Aita al-Shaab, Shihin, Kfar Chouba, Kfar Hamam, Alma al-Shaab, and Odeissah.