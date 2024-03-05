0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 08:43

Zionist Regime Hits Residential Areas in Lebanon with Drone

Story Code : 1120400
Zionist Regime Hits Residential Areas in Lebanon with Drone
Zionist regime conducted a drone attack on the As-Sultaniyah village in the Bint Jbeil District, in southern Lebanon, located just north of Tebnine, according to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen new network.

No further details have been reported yet.

In another attack, the Zionist regime conducted attacks on southern villages and civilians, the last of which was on a civil defense medical facility in Odeissah, which resulted in the martyrdom of three paramedics.

The Tel Aviv regime also attacked using air strikes and artillery several Lebanese villages and towns throughout Monday, including Aita al-Shaab, Shihin, Kfar Chouba, Kfar Hamam, Alma al-Shaab, and Odeissah.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
5 March 2024
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
5 March 2024
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
5 March 2024
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan
4 March 2024
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
4 March 2024
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
4 March 2024
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
3 March 2024