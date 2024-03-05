Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal

Islam Times - Russia calls for reconsideration of the decision to dismiss employees of the UNRWA on the basis of Israel's accusations, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We note that these staff members were immediately dismissed before any investigation was conducted, based solely on Israel's allegations <...>. We call for a reconsideration of this step until all the circumstances of what happened are clarified," he said.The funding of the UNRWA should be fully restored, otherwise, those who are blackmailing the agency by refusing to provide financial aid will share the blame with the Israeli authorities for the consequences of such a decision, Nebenzya added, TASS quoted.The diplomat pointed out that Russia "expresses its gratitude to all member states that rushed to help and made additional financial commitments.""We call on other countries to support UNRWA on a depoliticized basis in the interest of ensuring its sustainable and uninterrupted work," the Russian diplomat said.