Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home

Islam Times - The Israeli military aggression escalated in the West Bank as they demolished the residence of Palestinian prisoner Abdullah Yahya Massad in Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, sparking confrontations and arrests across the region.

According to the Wafa news agency, confrontations erupted between Israeli forces and residents, resulting in injuries to two Palestinians struck by bullet shrapnel.Additionally, at least six Palestinians, all former prisoners, were arrested in Kobar, northwest of Ramallah, Wafa reported.Reports indicate three individuals were arrested in Tulkarem, and another from the Qalandiya camp south of Ramallah.Further incursions occurred in al-Lubban Asharqiya, south of Nablus, where Israeli forces conducted raids.The occupied West Bank witnessed multiple raids, including near Jenin and Qalqilya, resulting in arrests.Israeli military aggressions spanned various locations, including Kafr Dan, Qalqilya, Jenin, and surrounding towns like Yabad, Kafirat, Kafr Qud, and Burqin.Moreover, a man was apprehended from Arraba, south of Jenin.In a separate incident, a 16-year-old was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron (al-Khalil), amid Israeli operations.Reports also mention Israeli forces firing on and pursuing Palestinians in Salfit during their incursion.