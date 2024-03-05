0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 08:48

Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time

Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
"I think they have to give this just a little bit of time," Biden told The New Yorker in an interview that was published on Monday.

The comments came as the Palestinian death toll from an October 7-present genocidal war by the entity crossed the 30500 mark.

Apparently trying to justify Tel Aviv's resolve to keep up the military onslaught, Biden said, “The pressure on the ['Israeli'] leadership to move with every ounce of capacity against Hamas is real.”

The US president, meanwhile, alleged, “I think you’re going to see – I’m praying you’re going to see – a significant downturn in the use of force.”

Biden claimed, however, “I don’t want to see any Palestinians killed – I think that it’s contrary to what we believe as Americans.”

As part of its consistent political patronage for the “Israeli” entity, the US, which is Tel Aviv's main benefactor, has so far vetoed three United Nations Security Council resolutions that have called for implementation of an immediate ceasefire in the “Israeli” onslaught.

The “Israeli” aggression also enjoys unreserved military and intelligence support on the part of Washington.
